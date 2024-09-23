Daily Search Forum Recap: September 23, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

The Google Search ranking volatility has not calmed, those who saw some gains during the August core update are now seeing those gains being wiped out. Google Ads has a bug where it showed ten sitelinks. Google is testing a new shopping card feature at the top of the search results. 55% of you are using Google or traditional search engines less often with AI now being available. Google spoke about the importance of the page the image is embedded on for image SEO.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Google Search Ranking Increases During Core Update Wiped Out Post Update

It's like Google cannot make up its mind - with all the volatility we reported post Google August 2024 core update, a lot of that volatility means ranking changes for sites like yours. Some of you who saw modest increases in your Google Search rankings during the core update are now reporting those gains are being lost.

Google Ads can show a nice number of sitelinks under the ad, as sitelink extensions. But I've never seen Google show 10 sitelinks under a single sponsored listing. Google did respond saying "this is not intended," which implies this is some weird bug.

Google is testing using its top card format for shopping and e-commerce related queries and information. This shows product results with pricing on the left, with popular stores on the right, and then some review content in the from on content and videos on the right side of that.

Google's John Mueller responded to questions around image SEO, specifically explaining that while the image itself and the alt text is useful, so is the page that image is embedded on. This is all useful for Google to know the relevance of an image based on a specific query.

The Information posted survey results of its 1,088 subscribers they surveyed and said that 77% said they are using traditional search engines like Google because of generative Al products. So I ran the same'ish poll on X and I got only 55% are using Google/traditional search less.

Here is a photo of Google's CEO, Sundar Pichai, kicking a soccer ball. This photo was from over a year ago, I found it on Instagram recently. It was from a Pixel event for the German Women's National Team.

