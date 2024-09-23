Google Ads With Ten Sitelinks - A Bug

Sep 23, 2024 - 7:41 am 3 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Ads Connected Dots

Google Ads can show a nice number of sitelinks under the ad, as sitelink extensions. But I've never seen Google show 10 sitelinks under a single sponsored listing. Google did respond saying "this is not intended," which implies this is some weird bug.

Anthony Higman shared one example of this happening for a search for tax lawyers or something like that. He shared this screenshot on LinkedIn - I was unable to replicate it:

Google Ads Ten Sitelinks

This is what I see, at most, and I tried it in multiple browsers.

Google Ads Sitelinks

Anthony said he was on a Mac using Chrome, as am I.

That being said, this does look like some sort of rendering bug...

Ginny Marvin, the Google Ads Liaison, responded to this on X saying:

Hi Anthony, Thanks for bringing this to our attention. This is not intended and the team is working to address it. Confirming there have not been changes to the number of sitelinks that may show with an ad.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google

Google Cache Is Fully Dead

Sep 24, 2024 - 7:52 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Fixed Google Search Console Product Snippets Report

Sep 24, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google

Google Site Command For Image Search Wonky

Sep 24, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Merchant Listings Adds priceType Property & Sale Pricing Examples

Sep 24, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google

Google Search From Small Businesses Carousel

Sep 24, 2024 - 7:21 am
Misc Google

Google Product Experts Program Not Going Away

Sep 24, 2024 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Google Search Tests Shopping / E-Commerce Card
Next Story: Google Search Ranking Increases During Core Update Wiped Out Post Update

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.