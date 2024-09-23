Google Ads can show a nice number of sitelinks under the ad, as sitelink extensions. But I've never seen Google show 10 sitelinks under a single sponsored listing. Google did respond saying "this is not intended," which implies this is some weird bug.

Anthony Higman shared one example of this happening for a search for tax lawyers or something like that. He shared this screenshot on LinkedIn - I was unable to replicate it:

This is what I see, at most, and I tried it in multiple browsers.

Anthony said he was on a Mac using Chrome, as am I.

That being said, this does look like some sort of rendering bug...

Ginny Marvin, the Google Ads Liaison, responded to this on X saying:

Hi Anthony, Thanks for bringing this to our attention. This is not intended and the team is working to address it. Confirming there have not been changes to the number of sitelinks that may show with an ad. — AdsLiaison (@adsliaison) September 20, 2024

