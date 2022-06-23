Tombstone For Internet Explorer

On August 16, 1995, 26 years ago, Microsoft launched its browser named Internet Explorer. It was on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 that Microsoft officially discontinued Internet Explorer. So one person in South Korea made a real tombstone to mark the passing of this browser we all once knew.

The epitaph read "He was a good tool to download other browsers ."

I found this on Twitter.

