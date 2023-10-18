Bing Webmaster Tools Comprehensive Performance Insights Reports

Microsoft Bing is now sending out new emails through Bing Webmaster Tools named "Comprehensive Performance Insights Reports." These are reports that show you how your site is performing in Bing Search.

The email contains total search impressions and clicks, including percentage increases or decreases. It also contains your top performing keywords, including impressions and clicks by keyword. It also has top performing pages, including impressions and clicks by page.

Here is a screenshot from Glenn Gabe who posted this on X. He said, "I'm sure it can get more site owners to check the full report, which is the new Search Performance reporting in BWT. Look for it in your inbox."

Here is that screenshot:

Have you received this new Bing report via email yet?

Google Search Console sends out similar emails, they have for years.

Forum discussion at X.