New Google Graphical Choose Location For Search Results Overlay

Oct 18, 2023 • 7:11 am | comments (0) by | Filed Under Google Search Engine
Prev Story
Share This
 

Man Compass Hiking Office Google Logo

Google is testing a new method to ask users to choose their location to better localize or personalize the search results presented to that searcher. This overlay says, "choose location for search results" and then offers an option for an "estimated location" or "precise location."

This was spotted by Will Flannigan, the SEO Editor at the Wall Street Journal, who said it just popped up, no user action triggered this from coming up. He also said, "I have a feeling search results are 'bout to get much more localized."

Here is his screenshot on X:

Google Choose Location Search Popup

Here is Katie Stone who spotted this:

This graphical UI for this setting, I think, is new. The setting itself, is not new.

Forum discussion at X.

Previous story: Daily Search Forum Recap: October 17, 2023
Ninja Banner
 
blog comments powered by Disqus