Google My Business Wheelchair Accessibility Attributes

A week or so ago, Google added to Google My Business the ability to add attributes to your business listing that specify if your business is wheelchair accessible. This includes wheelchair accessible entrance, parking lot, restroom, seating and maybe more.

Google just tweeted about it with a nice video of how to add these attributes, so I thought I'd cover it today.

Here are instructions on how to add these attributes but in short, login to Google My Business, select your business, click on the "info" tab and go down to attributes. You will see them in there.

Here are the full list of wheelchair accessibility attributes currently available:

Wheelchair-accessible entrance: Answer yes if the entrance to the business is approximately 3 feet wide and doesn’t have steps. 3 feet (or 1 meter) is approximately the minimum comfortable width for two people to stand right next to each other. If there are one or more steps, there should be a permanent ramp or, at the very least, a moveable ramp. Entryways that consist of only revolving doors should be marked No for this attribute.

Wheelchair-accessible restroom: Answer yes if the entrance to the restroom is at least one meter wide and can be reached without going up or down steps. If a person in a wheelchair would need to enter a stall inside the restroom, the stall’s entrance also needs to be one meter wide. (Remember, one meter is about the width of two people standing comfortably side by side.)

Wheelchair-accessible seating: Answer yes if the main area of the business can be accessed without stairs and there’s enough space for someone in a wheelchair to navigate to and sit at a table. If all tables are high (e.g. at standing level), the business isn’t wheelchair-friendly.

Wheelchair-accessible parking: Answer yes if there’s a parking spot specifically marked for those with accessibility needs. These spots are often marked with specific painting on the ground, placards, or signs (depending on your country and/or region).

Wheelchair-accessible elevator: Answer yes if a place has multiple floors and there is an elevator that is large enough to accommodate a wheelchair.

Forum discussion at Twitter.