Daily Search Forum Recap: August 27, 2025

Aug 27, 2025 - 10:00 am 0 by
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google has announced a three-week rollout of the August spam update - hopefully you will all see benefits from it. Google is testing AI Mode in the EU. A new survey says that only 4% of searchers don't click from Google AI Overviews. Google Ads has new loyalty goals for advertisers. Google Ads renamed the chat button to "Ads Advisor."

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google August 2025 Spam Update Unleashed
    Google has released the August 2025 spam update on August 26, 2025 at around 12:00 pm ET. This update applies globally and to all languages and will take a few weeks to complete.
  • Survey: Only 4% Of Searchers Don't Click From Google AI Overviews
    A new survey from NP Digital says that only 4% of the 1,000 people surveyed said they do not click from the Google AI Overviews. 13.3% of people surveyed said they do click every single time within an AI Overview, 30.5% said they often click, 41.5% said they sometimes click and 10.3% said they rarely click through.
  • Loyalty Goal In Google Ads & More Merchant Center Loyalty Offerings
    After seeing the loyalty pricing and discounts in the Google search results and shopping ads, Google has now announced that they have new loyalty offerings in Merchant Center and also loyalty goal in Google Ads.
  • Google Ads Renamed Chat To Ads Advisor
    Google Ads renamed the "Chat" section or button in the Google Ads interface to "Ads Advisor." The Chat feature was spotted earlier this year in January, and I guess Google would rather call it an "advisor" and not "chat."
  • Google Tests AI Mode In European Union
    While Google expanded AI Mode access to 180+ countries and regions last week, Google is testing AI Mode in currently unsupported regions. Such regions including countries in the European Union, including Romania.
  • Android Ball Pit In NYC Office
    Google loves its ball pits, but normally they are filled with red, blue, green and yellow colored balls. This one is filled with stuffed Android figurines. I guess it makes the landing much more cushy?

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News, add as a preferred source on Google and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or just contact us the old fashion way.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: August 27, 2025

Aug 27, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google Updates

Google August 2025 Spam Update Unleashed

Aug 27, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google

Google Tests AI Mode In European Union

Aug 27, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google

Survey: Only 4% Of Searchers Don't Click From Google AI Overviews

Aug 27, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google Ads

Loyalty Goal In Google Ads & More Merchant Center Loyalty Offerings

Aug 27, 2025 - 7:21 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Renamed Chat To Ads Advisor

Aug 27, 2025 - 7:11 am
 
Previous Story: Google August 2025 Spam Update Unleashed

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.