Daily Search Forum Recap: August 27, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google has announced a three-week rollout of the August spam update - hopefully you will all see benefits from it. Google is testing AI Mode in the EU. A new survey says that only 4% of searchers don't click from Google AI Overviews. Google Ads has new loyalty goals for advertisers. Google Ads renamed the chat button to "Ads Advisor."
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
Google August 2025 Spam Update Unleashed
Google has released the August 2025 spam update on August 26, 2025 at around 12:00 pm ET. This update applies globally and to all languages and will take a few weeks to complete.
Survey: Only 4% Of Searchers Don't Click From Google AI Overviews
A new survey from NP Digital says that only 4% of the 1,000 people surveyed said they do not click from the Google AI Overviews. 13.3% of people surveyed said they do click every single time within an AI Overview, 30.5% said they often click, 41.5% said they sometimes click and 10.3% said they rarely click through.
Loyalty Goal In Google Ads & More Merchant Center Loyalty Offerings
After seeing the loyalty pricing and discounts in the Google search results and shopping ads, Google has now announced that they have new loyalty offerings in Merchant Center and also loyalty goal in Google Ads.
Google Ads Renamed Chat To Ads Advisor
Google Ads renamed the "Chat" section or button in the Google Ads interface to "Ads Advisor." The Chat feature was spotted earlier this year in January, and I guess Google would rather call it an "advisor" and not "chat."
Google Tests AI Mode In European Union
While Google expanded AI Mode access to 180+ countries and regions last week, Google is testing AI Mode in currently unsupported regions. Such regions including countries in the European Union, including Romania.
Android Ball Pit In NYC Office
Google loves its ball pits, but normally they are filled with red, blue, green and yellow colored balls. This one is filled with stuffed Android figurines. I guess it makes the landing much more cushy?
Other Great Search Threads:
- Another Wirecutter update. They finally changed the robots.txt file to allow full crawling. IMO, they should just redirect the file to the NYT like they were doing originally, but this is clearly much better than disallowing all cra, Glenn Gabe on X
- Google has finally lifted the review ban that has been in place in Israel since Oct 2023., Mike Blumenthal on X
- Some notes on the insecurity baked into Perplexity's Comet "AI Browser" - the Brave security team reported serious prompt injection vulnerabilities in it, but Brave themselves are developing a similar feature that looks doomed to have similar problems, Simon Willison on Bluesky
