Daily Search Forum Recap: August 27, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google has announced a three-week rollout of the August spam update - hopefully you will all see benefits from it. Google is testing AI Mode in the EU. A new survey says that only 4% of searchers don't click from Google AI Overviews. Google Ads has new loyalty goals for advertisers. Google Ads renamed the chat button to "Ads Advisor."

How to Use UTM Parameters to Track Social Media Success, Hootsuite

