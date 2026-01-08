Daily Search Forum Recap: January 8, 2026

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

The Twilwind CSS creator said AI search made him lay off 75% of his engineers because traffic to his documentation is down 40%. Google's John Mueller wrote about if you should invest in GEO. Google Vehicle Ads now support call assets. Don't create separate Google Business Profiles for your departments. Microsoft is hiring a very senior PM to reduce spam in Bing and Copilot.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Tailwind CSS Lets Go 75% Of Engineers After 40% Traffic Drop From Google
    Adam Wathan the creator of Tailwind CSS posted that he had to let go of 75% of his engineering team because of AI. He said traffic to the Tailwind help documentation is down 40% and that is where most people learn about his solution and then buy commercial products. He added his revenue is down 80%.
  • Google's John Mueller Answers If You Should Invest In GEO
    John Mueller, a Google Search Analyst, responded to a question on Reddit named Is SEO still enough, or do we need to start thinking about GEO too? In short, John said you should look at the "full picture, and prioritize accordingly."
  • Google Vehicle Ads Gains Call Assets
    Google seems to be testing showing call assets on Vehicle Ads within Google Search. So on the Vehicle Ads there is a way to call the dealer or seller, like you see on some other ads.
  • PSA: Don't Create Separate Google Business Profile For Department Listings
    Greg Gifford, a veteran automotive and local SEO, published a hard warning to vendors suggesting that they tell automotive dealerships to set up separate Google Business Profile department listings for separate services. He said, do not, do not, do this and that it can lead to your Google Business Profiles being suspended and removed from Google Search and Google Maps.
  • Microsoft Hiring Very Senior PM To Fight Spam On Bing & Copilot
    Microsoft is hiring a "very" Senior Product Manager who will initially work on fighting spam across Bing and Copilot. Fabrice Canel said this is a "very" senior PM role and the job description says the "initial focus on reducing Spam in Copilot, Bing, MSN and Ads."
  • Gemini on Android XR Las Vegas Skyline Sphere Promotion
    Google has a new promotion for Gemini on Android XR in the Las Vegas skyline. It is this animation using the Exosphere, the massive sphere you see in the Vegas skyline.

