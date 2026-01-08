Daily Search Forum Recap: January 8, 2026

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

The Twilwind CSS creator said AI search made him lay off 75% of his engineers because traffic to his documentation is down 40%. Google's John Mueller wrote about if you should invest in GEO. Google Vehicle Ads now support call assets. Don't create separate Google Business Profiles for your departments. Microsoft is hiring a very senior PM to reduce spam in Bing and Copilot.

