Google Ads Smart Bidding Strategies Target CPA & Target ROAS Updates

Jun 22, 2026 - 7:21 am 1 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Ads Bidding Hero

Google Ads is updating how bidding strategies are labeled. Specifically, Target CPA and Target ROAS will show as standalone bidding strategy options, separating them from the "Maximize conversions" and “Maximize conversion value” strategies.

These changes are happening now, this month and this is what you will see:

Google Ads Target Cpa Roas Transition

Google warns that "you may see a mix of naming conventions," Note that different Google Ads surfaces like the Google Ads API, Google Ads Editor, and the Google Ads mobile app will not be shown with the new names immediately.

Also, whether a strategy is labeled as "Maximize conversions with a Target CPA" or simply "Target CPA," they function in the exact same way.

Google vastly updated the about smart bidding Google Ads help document (see the old version over here). Google wrote:

Note: Starting in June 2026, Google Ads is updating how bidding strategies are labeled. "Maximize conversions with a Target CPA" is changing to "Target CPA," and "Maximize conversion value with a Target ROAS" is changing to "Target ROAS." While the names you see might slightly differ during this transition, the underlying bidding behavior remains exactly the same. You won't need to take any actions in your account as a result of these changes.

Google also posted about this on the Google Ads developer blog saying, "Starting in June 2026, Google Ads is updating how bidding strategies are labeled to offer greater clarity between volume-focused and target-focused goals. As part of this update, we are decoupling Target CPA and Target ROAS from Maximize conversions and Maximize conversion value, reverting them to their previous, distinct standalone naming conventions"

Google also updated the About Maximize conversion value bidding help document with these changes.

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