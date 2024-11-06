Daily Search Forum Recap: November 6, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google search is heating up again, we're seeing a lot of ranking volatility - we're calling it the Election 2024 Google update. Glenn Gabe reported that 22% of those sites hit by the helpful content update saw 20% increases or more since the August update, the rest are still dead. Google is highlighting the new Google Shopping interface with a new label. Google Shopping has these bag icons that take you right to the checkout page. Microsoft Advertising shopping audience campaigns has some updates.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
-
Election 2024 Google Search Ranking Update 🇺🇸
I know we are coming off a heated and very nerve-wracking election day but I am noticing some big Google Search ranking volatility kicking up in the past 24-hours. It might be from the election buzz, but I suspect it is wider than that.
-
Report: 22% Of Sites Hit By Google's Helpful Content Update Are Up 20%+
I've been wondering how the majority of sites hit by Google's September 2023 helpful content update are doing. Glenn Gabe is tracking about 400 of them, so he provided an update saying 88 (or 22% of them) have seen a 20% increase since the August 2024 core update. Some had full recoveries but most did not, and most saw no lifts at all.
-
Google Highlights New Google Shopping With New Label
Google has been rolling out a new Google Shopping interface, we've covered it numerous times, and I think it is now rolled out. But Google is now promoting the new Google Shopping by placing a "new" label on the Shopping tab link at the top of the Google Search interface.
-
Google Shopping Ads With Bag Icon In Search
Google can show a bag icon on some of the sponsored search shopping ads. This can show next to the "Shop now" text, where you can either go to the retailers site to buy or click the bag icon to likely check out with Google (I am guessing).
-
Microsoft Advertising Updates Shopping Audience Campaigns
Microsoft announced its monthly Microsoft Advertising updates and while we covered some of these before, we did not cover the changes to Shopping Audience campaigns. Microsoft made a couple of changes to Shopping Audience campaigns.
-
Google Time For A BR (HTML Break) Sign
This wall at the Google Kitchener, Ontario office caught my eye. It says "time for a br," it is the HTML element tag for a line break. I thought it was cute and decided to share it here.
