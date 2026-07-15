ChatGPT Ads Get Location & Audience Exclusion Controls

Jul 15, 2026 - 7:31 am 0 by
Filed Under ChatGPT Ads

Chatgpt Boxes Exclude

OpenAI added more features to ChatGPT Ads Manager, the ability to exclude your ads from showing based on geo-location and/or audience lists. ChatGPT Ads Manager continues to rapidly add new advertising features to its ad platform.

This addition was spotted by Anthony Higman who posted about it on X, I was able to replicate it, so here is my screenshot showing the two new options:

  • Locations to exclude from this campaign: Users in an excluded location will not see this campaign, even if they also match an included location.
  • Create exclude audience: Ads in this campaign are filtered out for users in the selected audiences.

Here is that screenshot:

Chatgpt Ads Exclusions Location Audience

Just last week, OpenAI added audience lists, new metrics and reporting options, plus more.

Juozas Kaziukėnas also told me OpenAI added negative keywords:

Chatgpt Ads Negative Keywords

OpenAI is moving fast with this platform but will it matter? Some are reporting that OpenAI will fall 90% under its ad revenue targets, which is not a good thing for OpenAI's ChatGPT or Google's AI Mode.

Forum discussion at X.

 

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