OpenAI added more features to ChatGPT Ads Manager, the ability to exclude your ads from showing based on geo-location and/or audience lists. ChatGPT Ads Manager continues to rapidly add new advertising features to its ad platform.

This addition was spotted by Anthony Higman who posted about it on X, I was able to replicate it, so here is my screenshot showing the two new options:

Locations to exclude from this campaign: Users in an excluded location will not see this campaign, even if they also match an included location.

Create exclude audience: Ads in this campaign are filtered out for users in the selected audiences.

Here is that screenshot:

Just last week, OpenAI added audience lists, new metrics and reporting options, plus more.

Juozas Kaziukėnas also told me OpenAI added negative keywords:

OpenAI is moving fast with this platform but will it matter? Some are reporting that OpenAI will fall 90% under its ad revenue targets, which is not a good thing for OpenAI's ChatGPT or Google's AI Mode.

Forum discussion at X.