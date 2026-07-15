Google has confirmed that it is testing the hide and show sponsored results within the Google Shopping search results interface. Google launched the hide/show sponsored results in the main search results last October and is now testing this feature within Google Shopping.

Ginny Marvin, the Google Ads Liaison, confirmed this for me on X by replying to me saying, "We're testing ways to make ad labeling more consistent across search and shopping ads."

This test was spotted by Sachin Patel who posted these screenshots on X:

Hide Sponsored Products:

Show Sponsored Products:

Here are his screenshots:

Is Google now showing the "Hide sponsored results" option for Shopping ads as well?

I remember Google testing it for Search ads, but I don't recall seeing it on Shopping ads. @rustybrick @gaganghotra_ @brodieseo pic.twitter.com/PDj2OWMW71 — Sachin Patel (@SachuPatel53124) July 11, 2026

Early on, it was speculated that this interface for sponsored results led to accidental clicks but I assume that may have lessened as searchers have become more accustomed to this interface.

Forum discussion at X .