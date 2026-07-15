Google Confirms Testing Hide Sponsored Products In Shopping Results

Jul 15, 2026 - 7:21 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

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Google has confirmed that it is testing the hide and show sponsored results within the Google Shopping search results interface. Google launched the hide/show sponsored results in the main search results last October and is now testing this feature within Google Shopping.

Ginny Marvin, the Google Ads Liaison, confirmed this for me on X by replying to me saying, "We're testing ways to make ad labeling more consistent across search and shopping ads."

This test was spotted by Sachin Patel who posted these screenshots on X:

Hide Sponsored Products:

Google Shopping Hide Sponsored Products

Show Sponsored Products:

Google Show Product Ads

Here are his screenshots:

Early on, it was speculated that this interface for sponsored results led to accidental clicks but I assume that may have lessened as searchers have become more accustomed to this interface.

Forum discussion at X .

 

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