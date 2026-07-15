Google AI Overviews can now generate AI images based on your questions, directly in the AI Overview response in Google Search. Google wrote, "To help bring those unique ideas to life, we’re bringing image generation directly into AI Overviews in Search."

This is rolling out over the coming weeks in English, for all regions that currently support image creation in AI Mode, Google said. This is a feature in AI Mode for some time but now it is coming to AI Overviews.

Here is what it looks like:

Google said that this uses its "latest Nano Banana model, this update transforms a simple text prompt into a high-quality, custom visual made completely from scratch, seamlessly bridging the gap between imagination and reality."

I guess this makes sense but I am not a huge fan of this. I do think this will lead to fewer clicks on links and fewer people looking at Google Images from publishers.

Forum discussion at X.