Bing Chat Increased Limits, Added More Travel Visuals & Expanded Bing Image Creator

Bing Chat now can handle 30 chat turns per conversation, up from 20, and a total of 300 chats per day. Also, the travel results can be more visual and Bing Image Creator works in all chat modes, not just "creative."

(1) The increase in chat turns happened mid-last week, Jordi Ribas and Michael Schechter both tweeted about it. In short, 30 chat turns per conversation, up from 20, and a total of 300 chats per day. And using chat history does not count against those limits.

Good news, we've increased Bing Chat turn limits again to 30 per conversation and 300 per day. pic.twitter.com/S4bEP2lslq — Jordi Ribas (@JordiRib1) June 1, 2023

We upped the limits to 30/300 today. Playing 20 questions is back! — Michael Schechter (@mikeschechter) June 1, 2023

(2) Bing Chat now shows more visuals for travel queries, here is a GIF of that in action:

(3) Bing Image Creator in Bing Chat now works in all three chat modes, not just creative mode.

Here is a GIF of that:

