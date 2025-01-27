Microsoft Bing is testing placing the sources section of its AI Answers in a carousel view, instead of a list view. This let's you scroll through the sources as opposed to just seeing them below in a list view.

There is also this new video and image style.

This test was spotted by Sachin Patel who shared these screenshots on X.

Carousel view test:

Normal list view of sources:

Here are more screenshots and video casts:

Also, when clicking on the website logo for '+2', it redirects to the website without showing source information like the titles of the sources. If the '>' symbol was added to scroll through, it might make it look better. Just my suggestion! — Sachin Patel (@SachuPatel53124) January 21, 2025

Here is how the videos and images look:

New AI-driven overview design on Bing for desktop! 📸 When you click on a video, it redirects you to the video section, or to the image section when you click on an image. Plus, they’ve added an AI-like background with sources, option. @rustybrick @bing pic.twitter.com/pOzr9JAEQC — Sachin Patel (@SachuPatel53124) January 27, 2025

