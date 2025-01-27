Bing Tests AI Answers Sources Section In Carousel View & Videos

Jan 27, 2025 - 7:31 am 1 by
Filed Under Bing Search

Bing Carousel

Microsoft Bing is testing placing the sources section of its AI Answers in a carousel view, instead of a list view. This let's you scroll through the sources as opposed to just seeing them below in a list view.

There is also this new video and image style.

This test was spotted by Sachin Patel who shared these screenshots on X.

Carousel view test:

Bing Ai Answers Carousel View Sources

Normal list view of sources:

Bing Ai Answers List View Sources

Here are more screenshots and video casts:

Here is how the videos and images look:

Forum discussion at X.

 

