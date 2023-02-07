Survey Says Most Think Yahoo Won't Be Able To Compete In Search

As you know, Yahoo is planning a come back to search with a new way of thinking about Yahoo Search. What that means, we don't know yet, but we do know Yahoo is thinking hard about how they can compete. Greg Sterling ran a Twitter poll asking if Yahoo has a shot at it, and most say, nope - Yahoo Search is dead on arrival.
The poll on Twitter asked, "Yahoo is planning to "relaunch" search. Is there a chance to revive it?" It received a nice number of responses, 631 responses. The results were not too optimistic.
- 43.7% said nope, dead on arrival
- 26.6% said depends on the UI/UX
- 29.6% said yes, now is the time
Here is that poll:
Yahoo is planning to "relaunch" search. Is there a chance to revive it?— Greg Sterling 🇺🇦 (@gsterling) January 30, 2023
Personally, I think Yahoo has a good shot at it, better than most other companies. But time will tell and I am very much looking forward to seeing what Yahoo Search comes out with.
Forum discussion at Twitter.