Survey Says Most Think Yahoo Won't Be Able To Compete In Search

Feb 7, 2023 • 7:21 am | comments (4) by | Filed Under Yahoo Search Engine & Yahoo SEO
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Yahoo 404 Baseball Sign

As you know, Yahoo is planning a come back to search with a new way of thinking about Yahoo Search. What that means, we don't know yet, but we do know Yahoo is thinking hard about how they can compete. Greg Sterling ran a Twitter poll asking if Yahoo has a shot at it, and most say, nope - Yahoo Search is dead on arrival.

The poll on Twitter asked, "Yahoo is planning to "relaunch" search. Is there a chance to revive it?" It received a nice number of responses, 631 responses. The results were not too optimistic.

  • 43.7% said nope, dead on arrival
  • 26.6% said depends on the UI/UX
  • 29.6% said yes, now is the time

Here is that poll:

Personally, I think Yahoo has a good shot at it, better than most other companies. But time will tell and I am very much looking forward to seeing what Yahoo Search comes out with.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Google Tests New Larger Video Layout In Search
Ninja Banner
 
blog comments powered by Disqus