Vlog #223: Glenn Gabe On Google Broad Core Updates

In part one with Glenn Gabe, we talk about Bing chat and Google Bard and also the use of AI-generated content, in part two we dig more into E-E-A-T and how AI tools may replace us all. Now we move into Google broad core updates.

Glenn actually called these updates Phantom updates before Google called them anything. Glenn does a lot of work around these broad core updates, and he is probably the most respected person in this space.

Glenn is very sensitive on social media when it comes to people belittling these broad core updates. These updates can sometimes wipe businesses out, lay off employees and see massive declines in income. Many of these companies did not mean to do anything wrong. So he has to have hard conversations with these companies because these are hard times for many of them.

CNBC even cited Glenn Gabe when tons of sites were hit hard by this. It was a wild time. We then briefly spoke about another broad core update that Google refused to confirm, which we called the Medic update.

Glenn said when it comes to recoveries after these core updates, you can sometimes recover, sometimes do better, and sometimes never fully recover. But the hard part is when he has to tell customers to cut their ads on their site and show less revenue-generating ads, that is a hard conversation to have. We spoke about what happens when these core updates become real-time, what happens then. Right now, Google cannot do it in real-time, Glenn said based on speaking with Paul Haahr at Google but one day it might come. But Penguin went real time and Panda became part of the core algorithm, Glenn said it went away, which it did - i.e. Coati.

Part two is coming soon, but for now, you can learn more about Glenn Gabe on Twitter at @glenngabe or on LinkedIn.

