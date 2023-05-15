Daily Search Forum Recap: May 15, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google seems to be showing fewer local packs in the web search results. I wrote why I think Google can't stop sending traffic to publishers in the short term, and it's about Google Ads. Bing Chat launched new visual search comparisons, and knowledge cards and said dark mode is coming soon. And Google launched the topics + search bar refinements on desktop search. Also, we have another vlog episode with Glenn Gabe, this one on Google broad core updates.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

The Ask Jeeves-ification of online search, The Verge

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.