Daily Search Forum Recap: May 15, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google seems to be showing fewer local packs in the web search results. I wrote why I think Google can't stop sending traffic to publishers in the short term, and it's about Google Ads. Bing Chat launched new visual search comparisons, and knowledge cards and said dark mode is coming soon. And Google launched the topics + search bar refinements on desktop search. Also, we have another vlog episode with Glenn Gabe, this one on Google broad core updates.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Reduces Local Pack Results In Web Search?
Google seems to be showing fewer and fewer local packs for various queries in the Google Search results interface. For the past few days or so, local SEOs have been noticing this trend and it is concerning them and their clients.
- Why Google Needs To Encourage Clicks To Publishers In The Search Generative Experience - It's About Ads & Revenues
There is a lot of concern and worry around the new Google Search Generative Experience and how that might impact traffic to content creators, publishers, site owners, and the web as a whole. I get that new things are scary, but I think the concern may be overblown.
- Google +Topic Search Bar Refinements Finally Goes Live On Desktop
After so much testing and several months after going live on mobile search, Google has announced the +topic search bar refinements are now officially live on the desktop search results.
- Bing Chat Now With Visual Search Comparisons, Knowledge Cards & More
On Friday afternoon, Microsoft Bing announced its weekly Bing Chat enhancements, including more visual results and layouts, knowledge card images and more features.
- Microsoft: Dark Mode Coming To Bing Chat
Microsoft will be bringing dark mode to Bing Chat in the future. Mikhail Parakhin, the CEO of Bing, when asked about dark mode for Bing Chat, he said on Twitter, "Coming, man, coming."
- Vlog #223: Glenn Gabe On Google Broad Core Updates
In part one with Glenn Gabe, we talk about Bing chat and Google Bard and also the use of AI-generated content...
- Google NYC Store Gave Away Free Flowers For Pixel 7a Launch
Danny Sullivan, who works at Google, and I guess was at the NYC office when Google had I/O in California, shared a photo from the Google Store in NYC. They were giving out free flowers for the launch
Other Great Search Threads:
- Exclamation marks are great, but what about interrobangs‽, John Mueller on Twitter
- Get ready! In 2023, the Product Experts Summit is heading across the pond…to London, England, that is! Check your inboxes for more details, Google's Product Experts Program on Twitter
- My 1st trip to #GoogleIO did not disappoint. I learned a ton & the audience response to Generative AI in Search set to launch in Search Labs was energizing. There's more to come at #GML2023 on May 23... Register to watch, AdsLiaison on Twitter
- Thanks @reckless for having me on @DecoderPod. Great to go deeper on the platform shift we're seeing with AI and the product updates we shared at #GoogleIO, including our new Search Generative Experience in Labs, Sundar Pichai on Twitter
- Maybe you need to spend more than two weeks spinning up a website if you want it to be taken seriously?, John Mueller on Twitter
- Anyone Publishing News with CHATGPT-OPENAI?, WebmasterWorld
