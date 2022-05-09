Vlog #172: Lior Krolewicz On PPC Software & Issues With Google Ads Automation

In part one with Lior Krolewicz is the founder and CEO of Yael Consulting, a marketing consulting company, we spoke about the IDF and how paid search has changed. In part two we spoke about his company, how he focuses on customers over his own business growth. He would like to grow but he first needs software to help facilitate that. He has a ton of data and he wants to build software to bring a lot of that data to light and not all the tools out there do that properly. So it is about using the data to find the problem and you can do that with math, if you know how Google Ads works. He has a passion for this software bit and it is amazing to see that.

We then spoke a bit about automation with Google Ads and how often you set up conversions incorrectly, the conversions aren’t there for the AI to work properly. But when you dig into the campaign, you often see a lot of waste with automation. So then he may decide to pull it all out and then decide to handle to manually. There are a lot of folks who set it and forget it and that is a huge mistake. Lior explained budgets are important but if you can base budgets based on ROI, then it gets fun.

He deals with a lot of clients who were burned previously and he loves helping those businesses get back on track and then scale their growth over time. Lior did admit, automation can work, and he even says you should try it. He loves beating the AI and if he does not, the data he gets from it, is valuable. But more often than not, he can out perform the AI for the client. We then spoke a bit about ROI and costs and acquisitions and other metrics.

We also briefly spoke about the mass disapproval issue that happened a few months ago with Google Ads. He is concerned about those ads losing the history of the ads but he is not as concerned about it as he would have been in the old days. He then shared some bad examples of Microsoft Advertising doing weird things with keyword matching.

Learn more about Lior Krolewicz on LinkedIn, @yaelconsulting or at YaelConsulting.com.

Forum discussion at YouTube.