Daily Search Forum Recap: May 9, 2022

May 9, 2022
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

There was another unconfirmed Google update - this one was on Mother's Day weekend. Google Search Console has a crawl stats data gap again. Google updated its business guidelines to allow for some virtual food and delivery brands. Google also spoke about copying your own content for SEO purposes. Microsoft Bing has "see results" on the left side. Plus, we have a contributed post on the Google Search Central unconference.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Mother's Day Weekend Search Algorithm Update (May 6th - May 8th)
    I am seeing signs of a possible Google search ranking update that kicked off late Friday, May 6th and has really spiked this morning - May 8th - also Mother's Day in many regions. There is both a lot of chatter in the SEO forums and many of the tools are showing volatility in the Google search results rankings.
  • New Google Business Guidelines For Virtual Food Brands & Delivery-Only Businesses
    Google has added new local business profile guidelines for virtual food brands and delivery-only food brands. This would be for businesses that re-package a local restaurant's food but technically does not have its own location or business in that area. Kind of like MrBeast Burgers as Joy Hawkins explained.
  • Google On Copying Your Own Content To Repurpose On Other Sites
    Google's John Mueller talked about how Google may perceive the practice of using your own content you already wrote on one site, and then copying it over to another site or two, with some tweaks to fit that site. Is this considered plagiarizing content? Is this doorway pages? Will the content do well?
  • Another Google Search Console Crawl Stats Data Gap
    Google Search Console's crawl stats report has a data gap, a missing day, of metrics again. This has happened numerous times, often this is fixed by itself after a few days. So I would check back in a few days - I doubt Google is missing data, it just has a processing issue and hopefully that processing will kick back in soon.
  • Recap Of The Google Search Central Unconference 2022
    Google hosted the 2022 edition of the Search Central Virtual Unconference on April 27, making it the third global Google Unconference and fourth such event so far (counting the Japanese one that took place a few weeks earlier).
  • Bing "See Results For" Search Feature On Left Side Bar
    Microsoft Bing is testing the "see results for" feature on the left hand side. The same place we saw the "on this page" feature that would jump you to the right part of the page. The "see results for" take you to a new query and do not keep you on the page.
  • Vlog #172: Lior Krolewicz On PPC Software & Issues With Google Ads Automation
    In part one with Lior Krolewicz is the founder and CEO of Yael Consulting, a marketing consulting company, we spoke about the IDF and how paid search has changed. In part two we spoke about his company...
  • Google Toy Door Basketball Hoop
    Here is a photo of a toy basketball hoop that you'd hang on a door or wall inside your home or office. This is a Google branded basketball hoop part of the Google Pixel swag pack. There is also an NB

