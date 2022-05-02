Vlog #171: Lior Krolewicz On Being In The Special Ops & How Paid Search Has Changed

Lior Krolewicz is the founder and CEO of Yael Consulting, a marketing consulting company. I’ve known Lior from when he was based in Israel, he spoke at a previous SMX Israel event back in the day. We spoke about his history in the space, he has been doing this for all over a decade. Lior told us about his experience in the IDF, Israel Defense Forces, he was special forces, he was in the high performance teams. His time in the IDF did help him build his company, mostly around building the right teams. He even shared some stories about his time in the IDF.

Lior is very big into the paid search side, specifically Google Ads. We spoke a bit about the evolution of paid search over the years. Lior said you have a lot less control, it is easier to lose money these days, and Google is pushing more for automation. He said generally, the Google reps who give the bad advice are the smaller accounts but the larger accounts get some good Google Ads reps to help them.

Learn more about Lior Krolewicz on LinkedIn, @yaelconsulting or at YaelConsulting.com.

