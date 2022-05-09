Another Google Search Console Crawl Stats Data Gap

May 9, 2022 • 7:51 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
Google Search Console's crawl stats report has a data gap, a missing day, of metrics again. This has happened numerous times, often this is fixed by itself after a few days. So I would check back in a few days - I doubt Google is missing data, it just has a processing issue and hopefully that processing will kick back in soon.

The day that is currently missing is May 2, 2022.

This was first spotted over the weekend - here is a GIF I made of it Sunday:

Google Search Console Crawl Stats Data Gap

Here is previous Google responses to when this happened in the past - in short, no worries, your site is fine, this is an issue on Google's end:

Here are some more reports of this recent Google Search Console crawl stats data gap:

So hang tight, it should be fixed soon.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

