Another Google Search Console Crawl Stats Data Gap

Google Search Console's crawl stats report has a data gap, a missing day, of metrics again. This has happened numerous times, often this is fixed by itself after a few days. So I would check back in a few days - I doubt Google is missing data, it just has a processing issue and hopefully that processing will kick back in soon.

The day that is currently missing is May 2, 2022.

This was first spotted over the weekend - here is a GIF I made of it Sunday:

Here is previous Google responses to when this happened in the past - in short, no worries, your site is fine, this is an issue on Google's end:

It looks like a bug on our side (it's just a reporting issue, not related to anything else). The SC folks are working on it. — 🦙 johnmu.xml (personal) 🦙 (@JohnMu) November 25, 2021

If there's a gap in the graph like this, it's due to not having a datapoint for that time. If the graph went down to 0 during that time (no gap), that would be due to not crawling. So in short, you can ignore these gaps -- they're not a sign of a problem on your end. — 🦙 johnmu.xml (personal) 🦙 (@JohnMu) February 16, 2022

Here are some more reports of this recent Google Search Console crawl stats data gap:

Happens often enough — Barry Schwartz (@rustybrick) May 8, 2022

So hang tight, it should be fixed soon.

Forum discussion at Twitter.