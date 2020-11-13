Search Buzz Video Recap: Google Algorithm Flutters, Page Experience Update May 2021 With Labels, Google Search Central & Machine Learning

This week in search I covered more chatter around tremors in the Google search results, a possible Google update. Google said the Page Experience Update will launch in May 2021, and will come with a visual indicator or label in the search results. Don’t try to cheat your core web vital metrics with iFrames, it won’t work. Google Webmaster Central has changed its name to Google Search Central. Google sent out a survey asking why we want the URL submission tool but John Mueller from Google said he won’t be taking it away from us. Google does use machine learning for crawling, to predict quality and freshness. Bing also uses a heck of a lot of machine learning in search. Google spoke about how passage indexing results might look in search. Google puts redirected URLs into a cluster for canonicalization. Google released a video on how search quality raters work. GoogleBot can now crawl over HTTP/2. Google Q&A schema guidelines now allow for STEM education related homework style questions. There has been an uptick in Google My Business hijacks recently. Google My Business reviews are delayed but it should be fixed very soon. Google Hotel results now all show health and safety information if the information is added to Google My Business. Google is testing bolder fonts for the URL in the search results snippet. Oh and if you want to help sponsor those vlogs, go to patreon.com/barryschwartz. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

