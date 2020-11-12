Google Hotel Health & Safety Data Now Fully Live

We saw it coming for a couple months now and we even saw it start rolling out a few weeks ago. But now, Google announced that in Google Travel hotel results, the health and safety attributes data is now available for searchers. And yes, this time I can replicate it.

Here is one random example I found:

You can see that box and click on it and it takes you to the about us tab, and you can click on each category of health and safety for more details:

Google said "many hotels and vacation rentals are taking additional measures to ensure the safety of guests in response to COVID-19. Now when you search for a place to stay on google.com/travel and view a specific property, you may see a tip when additional health and safety precautions, like enhanced cleaning, are being taken. Tap on the “About” tab to see the full list."

Google said it is working with hotels and vacation rental providers, as well as industry associations, to add more health and safety information to the results you see. "If you’re a hotel owner, verify your business using Google My Business, and let guests know what measures you’re taking to keep them safe by adding health and safety attributes to your Business Profile," Google wrote.

Guess what? I checked out a dozen or so Trump hotels and I could not find this information. Okay, back off politics...

Here are some more screen shots of this:

Health and Safety information is now live for hotels via Google Travel. Info is available on the About tab (above the amenities section), but can also be accessed via the Overview tab. @contenidoseocom @azcona14 @GuideTwit

cc @rustybrick #gmb #hotelseo #localseo pic.twitter.com/vTmGRjW3lS — Lluc Berrio Penycate (@Lluc_SEO) November 12, 2020

Health & Safety features for the Hotel Riu Gran Canaria... pic.twitter.com/JwMvbSSv9w — Antonio Azcona West (@azcona14) November 12, 2020

I have not been to a hotel in like 9 months...

