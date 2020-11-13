Daily Search Forum Recap: November 13, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Search Buzz Video Recap: Google Algorithm Flutters, Page Experience Update May 2021 With Labels, Google Search Central & Machine Learning
This week in search I covered more chatter around tremors in the Google search results, a possible Google update. Google said the Page Experience Update will launch in May 2021...
- Google Q&A Schema Supports STEM Education-Related Pages
Google has updated its Q&A schema structured data guidelines to specify that STEM-education related Q&A pages are now allowed. So if you have such Q&A related pages focused on STEM learning, you can use Q&A markup.
- GoogleBot Now Can Crawl Over HTTP/2
Last month Google told us that beginning in November GoogleBot will support crawling sites over HTTP/2. Well, that time has come and if you see that happening, it is because Google thinks can save computing resources for your site crawling that way.
- Google AdSense Search Engine Update
Google has made some changes to how AdSense publishers can add the Google powered search engine to their sites. You can now find the option to add the search engine to your site in the "by ad unit" tab in the ads section and there is this new button for it.
- Two Years Later The SEO Monopoly Game Is Here But It's Not Cheap
Back in August 2018 I reported that Jef Van Gool was working on an SEO Monopoly game named SEOPOLY. Well, it is finally done and you can buy it - but let me warn you, it is not cheap.
- Google: Redirected URLs Are Put Into A Cluster For Canonicalization
Google's John Mueller explained how Google handles redirects within its index. At the 5:30 mark in his November 10th SEO office hours hangout, John said they "put them (the URLs) into a shared cluster that we then use for canonicalization."
- Crochet GoogleBot & Spider
So you know, Google has a new spider mascot for GoogleBot. Lizzi Harvey from the Google Search Relations team has crochet them to life and shared a photo of it on Twitter. How freaking cute?
- Google Search Results Diwali Festival Decorations
If you search for [diwali] in Google Search on desktop or mobile, the search results will have the end of the year holiday decorations. But the Christmas, Chanukah and Kwanzaa decorations are not yet up and won't be for about a month or so from now. But the Diwali decorations, I think for the first time, are up.
- Having a separate shopping "type" to select would be pretty cool. I'm guessing you submitted feedback already? Should it just be a separate type, or does it need a unique report to make it useful for you?, John Mueller on Twitter
- SEO for Governments & Authorities In this Search Console Training, @danielwaisberg shares how government and authority entities can: 📈 Optimize Google Search visibility 🔍 Make sure Google can find and ind, Google Search Central on Twitter
- The thresholds for Core Web Vitals are fixed thresholds. If you're just thinking of ranking, then keep in mind that we use a lot of factors in ranking, and their importance can & does change over, John Mueller on Twitter
- Adopting a CDP is just the beginning: How Fingerhut’s parent planned a successful onboarding process
- The 2020 holiday season is here: Get your digital house in order
- Is your website at risk for an ADA accessibility lawsuit?
