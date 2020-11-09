Google Survey: Why You Want The URL Submission Tool Back

Three weeks ago, Google "temporarily" suspended use of the request indexing tool within Google Search Console. Today, John Mueller of Google says he has no news yet on the tool but created a Google Form asking SEOs why they are missing the "URL submission tool" - yea, he called it that.

John wrote on Twitter "I've seen folks looking forward to the URL submission tool being back. I don't have any new news, but I'd love to find out more about why you're missing it. Let me know which URLs you're missing the tool for, and how you generally used it. Thanks!"

Here is the tweet with the link to the survey:

I've seen folks looking forward to the URL submission tool being back. I don't have any new news, but I'd love to find out more about why you're missing it.



Let me know which URLs you're missing the tool for, and how you generally used it. Thanks! https://t.co/okrv0YdETL — 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) November 9, 2020

The questions in the survey are:

Page / URL:

Approximately how many similar URLs would you have submitted in the last week from that site?

Why does this page need to be urgently indexed?

How critical is the URL submission for your site?

To me it sounds like John needs to make a case for the team to expedite this prior to the Black Friday shopping season? I should add, most SEOs feel it won't come back ever.

