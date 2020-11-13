Google Q&A Schema Supports STEM Education-Related Pages

Google has updated its Q&A schema structured data guidelines to specify that STEM-education related Q&A pages are now allowed. So if you have such Q&A related pages focused on STEM learning, you can use Q&A markup.

The new section added to the Q&A markup guidelines says:

STEM education-related Q&A pages, where the primary focus is to provide a correct answer to a user-submitted homework question, may be eligible for a Q&A carousel experience. These pages may only have a single answer that's provided or selected by in-house experts (instead of users). Example: An education page where a user submitted a single question, and a top answer is selected by experts.

If you have any clients that might benefit off this, feel free to use it for them now.

