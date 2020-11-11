iFrame Loophole Won't Work For Google Core Web Vitals & Page Experience Update

Nov 11, 2020 • 7:41 am | comments (1) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
As you know, we now know the Google Page Experience Update is coming in May 2021. But don't try to fool or trick the metrics, specifically the iFrame loophole. Google's Addy Osmani said that the Chrome UX report does account for iframe content.

There is this loophole to put your stuff that doesn't score well with the core web vitals in an iFrame so Google doesn't see it. But that won't work said Addy Osamni the Chrome UX report, which is what Google will use for its Page Experience Update. He did say that the Lighthouse and DevTools currently do not and those tools need to be adjusted so webmasters and developers using it can better debug for the issues.

Here are pieces of this conversation from Twitter:

Forum discussion at Twitter.

