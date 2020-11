Google always is testing and here is a bolder font for the search result snippet URLs. Andrea Cruz spotted this test and posted a screen shot on Twitter.

You can see when you compare the normal snippet URL font to the one she spotted, the test is a bolder font type for the URL.

Here is a screen shot of the test (click to enlarge):

Here is a screen shot of the normal result (click to enlarge):

So let's add this to the list of the many Google UI tests we've covered.

Forum discussion at Twitter.