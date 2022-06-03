Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Core Update, Nofollow Links, Rich Results & Apple Search Rumors

This week, we dove more into the Google May 2022 broad core update, stories of those hit, how Google looks at the data prior to the rollout and more. Google also hinted that useful nofollow links, despite the policy change in 2019, still don’t count for much of anything. Google suspended the job training rich results in search. Google launched new learning video rich results in search. Google added new best practices for author markup in the article structured data. Google News performance reports had a data logging issue for two weeks. Google posted a video on why the Search Console graphs fluctuate. Yoast SEO Premium will be adding IndexNow support, which is a bit surprising but I think it is a good thing. Google Ads that are under review will not trigger displaying those ads anymore. Google AdWords API error rates have begun and will be at 100% in the next couple of months. Google Shopping results now seem to be showing loyalty programs, at least for Target. Google AdSense will begin testing the Topics API for serving ads on July 1st. And Robert Scoble started a rumor that Apple will announce a new Apple Search engine at the WWDC event on Monday. Speaking of Monday, I am going to be offline for a holiday - so anything posted will be scheduled and I will catch up late Monday night. And if you want to help sponsor those vlogs, go to patreon.com/barryschwartz. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

