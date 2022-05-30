Google Ads Under Review Status Now Won't Trigger Ads

Google updated its Google Ads policy saying that keywords won’t be able to trigger ads until they've been reviewed. This is effective immediately and will be fully ramped up and enforced within a two months period.

Keywords with the "under review" status won't be able to trigger ads until it's been reviewed. Ad reviews can take up to one business day, so make sure to plan properly with your Google Ads campaigns.

Google wrote "In June 2022, Google will update the serving behavior of keywords that are currently under review. Keywords won’t be able to trigger ads until they've been reviewed. Google will begin implementing this change immediately, with a gradual ramp up over a period of two months. This will apply to all policies."

I assume this is a pretty big change for some of you and you may start noticing that your new ads are not serving due to this reason.

