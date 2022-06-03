Daily Search Forum Recap: June 3, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Microsoft's IndexNow, after much hesitation, will be coming to Yoast SEO Premium soon the two companies announced. Google Shopping loyalty program feature seems to now be live. Google AdSense will be testing serving ads based on the Chrome Topics API in July. Google said there is no need to resubmit your page for indexing and Google said it is easier to just stop buying links than to maintain your disavow file. Plus, I have my weekly SEO video recap - check it out and subscribe.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Core Update, Nofollow Links, Rich Results & Apple Search Rumors
This week, we dove more into the Google May 2022 broad core update, stories of those hit, how Google looks at the data prior to the rollout and more. Google also hinted that useful nofollow links, despite the policy change in 2019...
- Google Shopping Ads Loyalty Program Feature Live?
At Google I/O the company announced a new Shopping Ad feature to showcase your loyalty programs directly in Google Search. Well, that feature might be out in the wild now, for Target and other retailers.
- IndexNow Coming To Yoast SEO Premium
Despite Yoast's founder, Joost de Valk, being super unimpressed with IndexNow, the Microsoft backed indexing initiative, Yoast will be adding support soon for IndexNow in Yoast SEO Premium.
- Google AdSense To Test Chrome's Topics API Starting July 1st
Google announced that starting July 1, 2022, Google AdSense will begin testing the Chrome's Topics API for ad requests on a "small percentage of traffic." The Topics API was announced early year as a replacement for the flopped FLoC Google cookie replacement.
- Google's John Mueller: It's Easier To Stop Buying Links Than Maintaining Your Disavow File
Google's John Mueller has one of his good one liners again. An SEO named Sara Taher asked him for his "thoughts on people updating the disavow file everyday?" John responded "It would be easier to stop buying links /shrug."
- Google: You Don't Have To Resubmit Your Page For Indexing Each Time You Update It
Google's John Mueller said when it comes to reindexing and resubmitting your web pages to Google Search - Google does it on its own. You do not need to resubmit your pages each time you update the content, Google will figure it out.
- Fabrice Canel's Microsoft 25 Years of Service Award
Fabrice Canel, who you all probably know, he is the Principal Product Manager at Bing. Well, he received his 25 Years of Service Award from Microsoft.
Other Great Search Threads:
- 404s are generally better overall (since it's a clear error signal), but Google sees enough "redirect errors to the homepage" sites that they're able to deal with it. If you can make, John Mueller on Twitter
- You don't really need to do anything special - they'll drop out of the index over time. If you do want to do something, I'd check Search Console for the URLs that got the most impressions, and r, John Mueller on Twitter
- You're overthinking it. Make natural websites, link to things that make sense. No need to overcomplicate it., John Mueller on Twitter
