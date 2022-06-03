Daily Search Forum Recap: June 3, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Microsoft's IndexNow, after much hesitation, will be coming to Yoast SEO Premium soon the two companies announced. Google Shopping loyalty program feature seems to now be live. Google AdSense will be testing serving ads based on the Chrome Topics API in July. Google said there is no need to resubmit your page for indexing and Google said it is easier to just stop buying links than to maintain your disavow file. Plus, I have my weekly SEO video recap - check it out and subscribe.

