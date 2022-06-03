IndexNow Coming To Yoast SEO Premium

Despite Yoast's founder, Joost de Valk, being super unimpressed with IndexNow, the Microsoft backed indexing initiative, Yoast will be adding support soon for IndexNow in Yoast SEO Premium.

Joost de Valk first announced this on his personal blog saying "We'll be adding support for it to Yoast SEO Premium soon and we look forward to seeing the impact it makes, if any." I do look forward to seeing what Joost has to report on that impact...

Joost wrote:

A recent addition to the website toolkit of ways to inform search engines is IndexNow. It’s a fairly simple protocol that allows you to ping search engines a URL that has changed on your site, or a list of URLs that has changed, and they say they’ll spider them quickly. This new standard is supported by Bing, Yandex and Seznam, so far, and I’ve heard rumors of other search engines joining their ranks. This might not be useful for everybody with this current set of search engines, but the idea in general isn’t a bad one, especially as they “echo” pings to each other. This means you only have to ping one endpoint and they’ll send them along to all. We’ll be adding support for it to Yoast SEO Premium soon and we look forward to seeing the impact it makes, if any.

Fabrice Canel said on Twitter "Thanks @jdevalk for adding IndexNow support to Yoast SEO Premium soon!" He added "IndexNow is indeed getting adopted. We will communicate soon some amazing numbers for this protocol established only few months ago."

1. Thanks @jdevalk for adding IndexNow support to Yoast SEO Premium soon!

2. https://t.co/dNJGHDmOW6 is indeed getting adopted. We will communicate soon some amazing numbers for this protocol established only few months ago. — Fabrice Canel (@facan) June 3, 2022

Yes, I am a bit surprised Yoast is adding support for IndexNow but I am happy about it - like he said, it is super simple and why not?

As a reminder, Duda, All In On SEO and Rank Math SEO recently added support for IndexNow, Cloudflare added support a while back, Microsoft built their own WordPress plugin and Google promised to test it.

Forum discussion at Twitter.