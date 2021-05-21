Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Search Updates, Google MUM, Page Experience Desktop & I/O News

I was offline for two days this week but it was an insanely busy week with two unconfirmed Google algorithm updates. Google announced a ton of things at Google I/O including MUM, multitask unified model, basically a huge improvement to BERT. It isn’t live yet, but when it goes live, Google will let us know. Google also announced that the Page Experience Update will come to desktop pages, just not when it initially goes live. 60% of SEOs did do work to improve core web vitals metrics, by the way. Google launched new key moment video structured data; clip markup and seek markup. Google said you do not need to pass all three web vital metrics for the ranking boost. Google said half of the URLs they crawl are done over HTTP/2. Google Maps will tailor the map results for your and based on time of day. Google is testing displaying video results on the right side bar of the search results page. Google announced some commerce features at I/O including the Shopping Graph, Shopify integration, Google Lens in Google Photos and more. Google is testing vertical shopping ads on mobile. Google Ads has a bunch of new smart bidding features and also launched new app campaign tools and features around deep linking. Oh and if you want to help sponsor those vlogs, go to patreon.com/barryschwartz. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

