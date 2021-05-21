Daily Search Forum Recap: May 21, 2021

May 21, 2021 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Search Updates, Google MUM, Page Experience Desktop & I/O News
    I was offline for two days this week but it was an insanely busy week with two unconfirmed Google algorithm updates. Google announced a ton of things at Google I/O including MUM, multitask unified model, basically a huge improvement to BERT...
  • Google Will Announce When MUM Is Added To Google Search
    The big search news this week from Google was around MUM, Multitask Unified Model. Which is different than BERT but similar in that it helps Google better understand language & make it easier to get helpful responses to complex search needs. Well, it won't go live for months to years and when it does, Google will let us know.
  • Google App Ads Adds Deep Linking Features, Analytics & Tools
    Google announced a bunch of Google Ads updates to app based advertising, where you want to push people to your apps. The goal with these updates is to drive people back into your mobile app and increase engagement in your app.
  • Google Ads Has New Smart Bidding Features
    Google Ads announced several new smart bidding features the other day. These include top signals in the bid strategy report, seasonality adjustments at the manager account level, Maximize conversion value bidding with recommendations, and new Target Impression Share simulations.
  • Google Maps Showed Distances For Service Area Businesses
    Earlier this week, several searchers noticed that Google, within Google Maps, was showing the distance from the searcher to the service area business in the local listing. Service area businesses do not have specific distances because they do not list their physical address, so this may have been yet another security concern?
  • Google: You Don't Need All Three Good Web Vital Scores For Ranking Boost
    Google at an AMA at I/O this week on the top of web vitals was asked about how the core web vitals impact your rankings in Google Search. In short, Google said that it is not the case where you need to have all three "good" scores to get any ranking boost and also that once you hit good, you don't need to try to score higher to rank even better.
  • Noogler Hat Unboxing
    With work from home for the past year-and-a-half, Google has been getting better at sending out Noogler hats to Nooglers, new Googlers. Here is a photo from a new Googler unboxing the hat.

