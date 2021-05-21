Daily Search Forum Recap: May 21, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Search Updates, Google MUM, Page Experience Desktop & I/O News
I was offline for two days this week but it was an insanely busy week with two unconfirmed Google algorithm updates. Google announced a ton of things at Google I/O including MUM, multitask unified model, basically a huge improvement to BERT...
- Google Will Announce When MUM Is Added To Google Search
The big search news this week from Google was around MUM, Multitask Unified Model. Which is different than BERT but similar in that it helps Google better understand language & make it easier to get helpful responses to complex search needs. Well, it won't go live for months to years and when it does, Google will let us know.
- Google App Ads Adds Deep Linking Features, Analytics & Tools
Google announced a bunch of Google Ads updates to app based advertising, where you want to push people to your apps. The goal with these updates is to drive people back into your mobile app and increase engagement in your app.
- Google Ads Has New Smart Bidding Features
Google Ads announced several new smart bidding features the other day. These include top signals in the bid strategy report, seasonality adjustments at the manager account level, Maximize conversion value bidding with recommendations, and new Target Impression Share simulations.
- Google Maps Showed Distances For Service Area Businesses
Earlier this week, several searchers noticed that Google, within Google Maps, was showing the distance from the searcher to the service area business in the local listing. Service area businesses do not have specific distances because they do not list their physical address, so this may have been yet another security concern?
- Google: You Don't Need All Three Good Web Vital Scores For Ranking Boost
Google at an AMA at I/O this week on the top of web vitals was asked about how the core web vitals impact your rankings in Google Search. In short, Google said that it is not the case where you need to have all three "good" scores to get any ranking boost and also that once you hit good, you don't need to try to score higher to rank even better.
- Noogler Hat Unboxing
With work from home for the past year-and-a-half, Google has been getting better at sending out Noogler hats to Nooglers, new Googlers. Here is a photo from a new Googler unboxing the hat.
Other Great Search Forum Threads:
- It's complicated. There are cases where we keep track of a noindexed page and crawl / process it (before not indexing it), where we would use those links. In general though, I wouldn't rely on that. Noindex = don't, John Mueller on Twitter
- Yeah, I wouldn't rely on links from noindexed category / filter / pagination pages to get products / detail pages indexed. See it as an additional path to a product that might help, but don't rely on it as the prima, John Mueller on Twitter
- I'd say 301 but for SEO it doesn't matter, either way is fine, Martin Splitt on Twitter
- Indexing is separate from ranking. We can track data for a variety of facets for individual URLs. Just because we use the mobile URL as the "key" for the index doesn't mean we wouldn't be able to store, John Mueller on Twitter
- Microsoft to End Support for Internet Explorer June 15, 2022, WebmasterWorld
- Scare a SEO in 4 words or less. #SEO, Collins Opara on Twitter
Search Engine Land Stories:
- 3 ways to master flawless search marketing campaign execution
- Google expands ways to reach new and returning app users and update in-app event tracking
- Over 98% of websites have accessibility issues, plus experience update is coming to desktop; Thursday’s daily brief
- Google video structured data with Clip markup and Seek markup
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
Industry & Business
- California Gov. Newsom gushes over Google at real-estate bill signing, CNBC
- Giant cranes and video games: How I/O went digital, Google Blog
- Google & Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, Yahoo Finance
- Google Dismissed Employee's Harassment Claim During Work From Home, Business Insider
- Welcome to the new Google Store in NYC, Google Blog
- Google Unit DeepMind Tried—and Failed—to Win AI Autonomy From Parent, Wall Street Journal
- Microsoft and Apple Wage War on Gadget Right-to-Repair Laws, Bloomberg
Links & Content Marketing
- How to Determine Your Content Marketing ROI, Business 2 Community
- Quick & Easy Link Building Ideas You Don't Want to Overlook, Search Engine Journal
Local & Maps
- How anyone can make Maps more accessible, Google Blog
- Google Maps improvements benefit pedestrians and drivers alike, Autoblog
Mobile & Voice
- Android 12 gives the power button to Google Assistant, 9to5Google
- Android 12 widgets can now appear in Google Assistant, 9to5Google
- Android 12 will help Google Assistant find and use app shortcuts, XDA Developers
- The Google Assistant is now a Google messaging service, Ars Technica
SEO
- 4 Incredibly Useful YouTube Studio Reports You Won't Find in Google Ads, WordStream
- 4 Steps to Create an XML Sitemap with Hreflang Tags for Multi-Location Sites, SEO Clarity
- 5 Questions To Ask When Evaluating Enterprise SEO Tools, Botify
- 6 Do's & Don'ts to Prepare for the Page Experience Update, Seer Interactive
- How to Get Your Videos to Rank, SEM Rush
- Perform YouTube Keyword Searches Using BrightEdge, BrightEdge
PPC
- New ways to grow your app business and connect with users, Google Blog
- Evolving Dynamic Ad Insertion for the future of streaming, Google Blog
- Google Ads introduces account Monthly Spend Limits, SearchLab Digital
- Intro to Google Responsive Search Ads, DealerOn
Search Features
- Has Google finally fixed online shopping?, Fast Company
Other Search