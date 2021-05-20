Google Shopping I/O: Shopping Graph, Shopify Integration, Google Lens & More

At Google I/O, Google also announced a bunch of Google Shopping and commerce related features. This includes the announcement of the Google Google Shopping Graph, a new Shopify partnership, Google Lens upgrades and more.

Shopping Graph

Google at I/O shared some details on the Google Shopping Graph. Google calls the Shopping Graph the "most comprehensive, real-time dataset about products, inventory and merchants." Google said this is a "dynamic, AI-enhanced model that understands a constantly-changing set of products, sellers, brands, reviews and most importantly, the product information and inventory data we receive from brands and retailers directly — as well as how those attributes relate to one another." It helps Google bring "over 24 billion listings from millions of merchants across the web" to searchers. It also "works in real-time so people can discover and shop for products that are available right now," Google said.

The Google Shopping graph looks at the merchant's website, the prices, the reviews, videos and SKU and inventory data - plus a lot more.

Shopify Partnership

Part of this, Google announced a partnership with Shopify. This allows Shopify merchants to simplify the process to feature their products across Google "in just a few clicks," Google said. "Shopify will enable merchants to become discoverable to high-intent consumers across Google Search, Shopping, YouTube, Google Images and more," Google added.

More merchants on Google = more choices for shoppers. Now any one of Shopify’s more than 1.7 million merchants can more easily feature their products across Google, including Search, Images, Maps and YouTube, in just a few clicks. pic.twitter.com/LbruJTxg8C — Google (@Google) May 18, 2021

Google Lens

Google added Google Lens features to Google Photos. Google said now in "Google Photos, there will be a suggestion to search the photo with Lens, allowing you to see search results that can help you find that pair of shoes or wallpaper pattern that caught your eye."

This will let you find similar products based on the photos in your Google Photos albums.

Google also announced a retailer loyalty program linking feature, but more on that in a few weeks.

Forum discussion at Twitter.