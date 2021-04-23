Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Page Experience Update Delayed But We Gain New Reports, Product Reviews Update Done & Daily Mail Sues Google

Google has announced that it is postponing the launch of the Page Experience Update that should have launched this coming May. Now this update won’t begin to launch until mid-June and then it will be a slow rollout finishing by the end of August. In the meantime, Google launched a new page experience report in Search Console for us. Google also shared some additional tidbits with this announcement. Just a heads up, Googlebot is not looking at your core web vital scores and you don’t need to be the fastest site on the web to do well, you just need to be fast enough. Google also finished rolling out the Product Reviews update yesterday. The Daily Mail has sued Google over its organic traffic issues claiming Google did this to them because they do not place enough Google Ads on its site. Meanwhile, Google has not confirmed the soft 404 as a bug but it does seem to be fixed. Google talked about why it is important not to just optimize some of the pages on your web site, but rather all of your pages. Google said trust seals don’t magically make Google think your site does well with E-A-T. Google Ads is making changes to target CPA and target ROAS and bundling it with maximize conversions and maximize conversion value. Google Ads now will require US healthcare insurance companies to be certified if they want to advertise. WordPress has a proposal on the table to block Google’s FLoC. Google is testing local car listing inventory from dealerships. Google My Business added a food ordering tab. Google Local is now showing in some reviews when the reviewer was at the establishment. Google tests showing hotel city refinement options for some reason. Finally,Google AdSense launched a new management API. Oh and if you want to help sponsor those vlogs, go to patreon.com/barryschwartz. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

Make sure to subscribe to our video feed or subscribe directly on iTunes to be notified of these updates and download the video in the background. Here is the YouTube version of the feed:

For the original iTunes version, click here.

Search Topics of Discussion:

Please do subscribe on YouTube or subscribe via iTunes or on your favorite RSS reader. Don't forget to comment below with the right answer and good luck!