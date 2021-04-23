Google Local Showing When Reviewer Visited Location On Review

Google My Business is showing in some of the local reviews for locations when the person who left a review was at the location. This I guess comes in handy for vacations, knowing if the visitor left the review in the winter versus the summer may matter to the content of the review?

This was spotted by Amy Toman and here is the screenshot she posted on Twitter:

This does seem new to me but I am not 100% sure. She also noted that when local experts leave reviews, sometimes Google is now asking that reviewer, when they were last there:

Seems they now ask when you visited the location. I'm thinking this is a test, or is category-based, because I don't see it on many other listings. pic.twitter.com/YBetZVvRut — Amy T. 😎 (@BubblesUp) April 21, 2021

