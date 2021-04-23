New Google My Business Food Ordering Tab

Apr 23, 2021
Google has added a new tab, I think it is new, a "food ordering" tab to the Google My Business menu. Some restaurant may start to see this tab showing up in their Google My Business console menu.

John Smith shared this screen shot of it on Twitter and said it was new:

This allows restaurants to manage how customers place online food orders from your business profile on Google Search and Maps. You can either use a third party provider and integrate that with Google My Business or add place order links. Note, Google had these services as early as 2017 but this new interface is way nicer.

FYI, Thibault Adda also spotted this a bit later than John:

