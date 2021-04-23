Daily Search Forum Recap: April 23, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Page Experience Update Delayed But We Gain New Reports, Product Reviews Update Done & Daily Mail Sues Google
Google has announced that it is postponing the launch of the Page Experience Update that should have launched this coming May. Now this update won't begin to launch until mid-June and then it will be a slow rollout finishing by the end of August...
- New Google My Business Food Ordering Tab
Google has added a new tab, I think it is new, a "food ordering" tab to the Google My Business menu. Some restaurant may start to see this tab showing up in their Google My Business console menu.
- Googlebot Doesn't Evaluate The Core Web Vitals; Chrome Does
Google's John Mueller pointed out an important fact that I see a lot of folks in the industry misunderstanding around core web vitals. Googlebot does crawl the web and brings in most of the signals Google uses to rank your pages, but the core web vitals do not come from Googlebot or crawling, it comes from the Chrome CRuX field data report.
- Google Local Showing When Reviewer Visited Location On Review
Google My Business is showing in some of the local reviews for locations when the person who left a review was at the location. This I guess comes in handy for vacations, knowing if the visitor left the review in the winter versus the summer may matter to the content of the review?
- Google Search Tests Hotel Travel Destination Refinement Carousel
Google seems to be testing a new search carousel that lets you refine your hotel searches for a new destination. So if you search for hotels in new york, Google might say maybe instead search for hotels in new jersey - or something like that.
Other Great Search Forum Threads:
- Hi! Yes, that's normal. It can also be a part of the rest of the page, though headings are often good choices. We try to highlight why a page is good for a user's query, so the "title" and snippet can change t, John Mueller on Twitter
- That moment when you double-check the site of a non-profit for an SEO hangout tomorrow ... and see this. Eeeks. Use a smart "robot" to regularly monitor your sites, folks. They don't cost a lot, and are worthwhile even if, John Mueller on Twitter
- Discover hidden competitors links, WebmasterWorld
- Pick a topic that you're knowledgable about, pick something you're passionate enough about to write for even if it doesn't get any traffic. Grow slowly from there. There's no magic trick to internet riches, John Mueller on Twitter
- Search Google by Data Centre / IP Address: querys SERPS by date centre ip, WebmasterWorld
Search Engine Land Stories:
- SEO wars: How to resist the ‘dark side’ and earn links organically
- Google product reviews update is done rolling out
- Turn the beat around: Over half a million new businesses opened in Q1 2021; Thursday’s daily brief
- Google local car dealership inventory search results
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- Getting Started With GA4 Dual Tagging, Adswerve
- How to use Segments in Google Analytics: 5 Examples of Quick Insights Using Custom Segments, Orbit Media Studios
- Understanding Closed-Loop Analytics for Social Media, Portent
Industry & Business
- 4chan founder Chris Poole ("Moot") has left Google, CNBC
- A whale of a tale about responsibility and AI, Google Blog
- Apple to boost ads business as iPhone changes hurt Facebook, Financial Times
- Argentine version of Google falls into “wrong” hands leading to search engine's temporary collapse, MercoPress
- Why Lawmakers Are So Interested in Apple and Google's 'Rent', Wired
Local & Maps
- 3 ways to find and support eco-friendly places on Maps, Google Blog
- Apple begins publicly testing revamped Apple Maps for Spain and Portugal, AppleInsider
- How to Order Food Using Google Assistant, Google Blog
Mobile & Voice
- 10-step guide to podcast SEO, Vertical Leap
- Embedding Web Stories across your site, Google Blog
SEO
- Google's Product Reviews Update – Analysis and findings from a major algorithm update impacting affiliate marketers, review sites, and more, GSQI
- How to Tell if Your Site is Mobile Friendly or Not?, iPullRank
- Tested: Is Wix Good For SEO In 2021?, Seobility Blog
- WordPress Bing URL submissions API: Benefits and Webmasters’ voice, Bing Webmaster Blog
- Google Product Reviews Update Audit Guide (55+ Steps), SEOsly
- Rethinking Affiliate Sites With Google's Product Review Update, The SEM Post
PPC
- Acquire high-value app users at scale with Target ROAS bidding, Google Ads Help
- Adding New Resource Types to ChangeStatus in Google Ads API, Google Ads Developer Blog