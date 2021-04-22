Google Launches AdSense Management API Version 2.0

Google has recently launched a new AdSense Management API. This goes from version version 1.4 all the way jumping to version 2.0 with this update. Version 1.4 will stop working on October 12, 2021. Google also made updates to the AdSense Host API.

General

All deprecated methods in v1.4 have been removed. This includes resource methods that did not require an accountId . In v2, the accountId is specified in the parent field.

. In v2, the is specified in the field. Per Google API standards, resources are now identified by a name field. For example, an AdClient’s name would look like accounts/{accountId}/adclients/{adClientId} . Additionally, in v1.4 the resource ID was used as a reporting dimension, but in v2 that value is now available through a reporting_dimension_id field on several resources.

field. For example, an AdClient’s name would look like . Additionally, in v1.4 the resource ID was used as a reporting dimension, but in v2 that value is now available through a field on several resources. The kind field has been removed from all resources.

Account

The name field has been changed to display_name .

field has been changed to . The timezone field has been changed from a string to a google.type.TimeZone .

field has been changed from a string to a . The creation_time field (type int64) has been changed to create_time (type google.protobuf.Timestamp ).

field (type int64) has been changed to (type ). Added a pending_tasks field which is a list of outstanding tasks that need to be completed as part of the sign-up process for a new account. For example, tasks could be related to your billing profile or phone verification.

field which is a list of outstanding tasks that need to be completed as part of the sign-up process for a new account. For example, tasks could be related to your billing profile or phone verification. The sub_accounts field has been removed. Similar functionality can be achieved in v2 with the listChildAccounts custom method. The full child account tree can be generated in v2 by calling listChildAccounts recursively.

AdClient

Removed the arc_opt_in field since it has already been removed from the AdSense UI.

field since it has already been removed from the AdSense UI. The supports_reporting field is replaced with the reporting_dimension_id field, which represents the unique ID of the ad client as used in the AD_CLIENT_ID reporting dimension. If reporting_dimension_id is empty, then the AdClient doesn’t support reporting.

AdUnit

The status field has been renamed to state . Also, the ACTIVE state no longer indicates whether there has been activity on this ad unit in the last seven days. In v2, it means the ad unit has been activated by the user and can serve ads.

field has been renamed to . Also, the state no longer indicates whether there has been activity on this ad unit in the last seven days. In v2, it means the ad unit has been activated by the user and can serve ads. The code field has been removed. This value can still be found at the end of the name field (after the last forward slash).

field has been removed. This value can still be found at the end of the field (after the last forward slash). The contentAdsSettings.backupOption field has been removed.

field has been removed. The type field has been restricted to the values TYPE_UNSPECIFIED , DISPLAY , FEED , ARTICLE , MATCHED_CONTENT , and LINK .

field has been restricted to the values , , , , , and . Other fields that have already been removed in the AdSense UI are also removed: custom_style , saved_style_id , mobile_content_ads_settings , feed_ads_settings .

Alert

The delete method has been removed.

method has been removed. The is_dismissible field has been removed.

field has been removed. The locale field has been renamed to language_code .

CustomChannel

The code field has been removed. This value can still be found at the end of the name field (after the last forward slash).

field has been removed. This value can still be found at the end of the field (after the last forward slash). The targeting_info field has been removed since it has already been removed from the AdSense UI.

Payment

The payment_date field has been renamed to date and changed from type string to type google.type.Date .

field has been renamed to and changed from type string to type . The payment_amount field and the payment_amount_currency_code field have been combined into a single payment field (e.g., "¥1,235 JPY", "$1,234.57", "£87.65").

Report

With v2, the AdSense Management API reporting data now aligns with the AdSense UI. This means that AdMob and YouTube properties are no longer supported. Additionally, the API will only support report data going back 3 years.

The Metadata.dimensions resource and the Metadata.metrics resource have been removed.

resource and the resource have been removed. New methods have been added to generate a CSV version of the report, replacing the query parameters in v1.4. Note: for compression, you can still use the HTTP header "Accept-Encoding: gzip".

Some fields have been changed on ad-hoc report generation. The account_id field has been renamed to account . The dimension field has been renamed to dimensions . The metric field has been renamed to metrics . The filter field has been renamed to filters . The sort field has been renamed to order_by . The locale field has been renamed to language_code . The currency field has been renamed to currency_code . You can now specify several common ranges with date_range (e.g., TODAY , YESTERDAY , MONTH_TO_DATE , YEAR_TO_DATE , LAST_7_DAYS , and LAST_30_DAYS ), or you can specify a start_date and end_date by setting date_range to CUSTOM . The start_date and end_date fields have been changed from type string to type google.type.Date . Note: as a result, relative date keywords (e.g., "today-6d") are no longer supported. The boolean field use_timezone_reporting has been replaced with reporting_time_zone , which can have one of two values: ACCOUNT_TIME_ZONE or GOOGLE_TIME_ZONE (which means PST/PDT). The default in v2 is ACCOUNT_TIME_ZONE , which differs from the default in v1.4. The start_index field has been removed. The max_results field has been renamed to limit .

Some fields have been changed on saved report generation. Added date fields ( date_range , start_date , end_date , reporting_time_zone ). Added a currency_code field. The locale field has been renamed to language_code . The start_index field has been removed. The max_results field has been removed.



SavedAdStyle

SavedAdStyle has been removed since it has already been removed from the AdSense UI.

Site

Sites have been added to fetch data about websites you've added to your AdSense account.

have been added to fetch data about websites you've added to your AdSense account. The state field represents whether the site is any of the following states: REQUIRES_REVIEW , GETTING_READY , READY , NEEDS_ATTENTION .

field represents whether the site is any of the following states: , , , . The auto_ads_enabled field is a boolean that represents whether auto ads have been enabled on a particular site.

