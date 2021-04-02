Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Algorithm Update, Page Experience FAQs, Google News Failures & Less Of A Local Pack

This past weekend we had yet another unconfirmed update from Google Search, this is while we wait for the core update to be released. Google has updated its FAQs document around the core web vitals and page experience update including that it will likely be a light weight tiebreaker signal and that top stories don’t need to be the core web vitals metrics to be included. Google said the clips markup for key moments is going away and that it will handle those key moments automatically. Google said that e-commerce sites selling medical products do need to have a level of EAT because it is more critical over those sites, like other medical and health sites. The automatic inclusion of sites into Google News is a failure and keeps new publishers out in the dark. Microsoft Bing wants WordPress to build into its core the automatic submission of URLs to its and the search engines. Microsoft will also share more details in the upcoming months around its content submission API for Bing. Google’s knowledge panels can show competitors, which is scary. Google may be dropping the local pack from three listings to two listings. Google My Business has begun sending out suspension notifications via email. Google has a new label for reviews to highlight which reviews are new. Google Maps released a bunch of updates including new curbside pickup and delivery features. Microsoft Advertising has new ads for car dealerships and manufacturers. Microsoft Advertising also has automated the auto-applied ad suggestions, which means those suggestions can go live without explicit approval from you. Rand Fishkin updated his zero click study, so now it is Google to share something substantial please. Finally, Google had a fun easter egg for the Ever Given ship being freed from the Suez Canal. Oh and if you want to help sponsor those vlogs, go to patreon.com/barryschwartz. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

SPONSOR: This week's video recap is sponsored by Loud Interactive, a Chicago-based SEO firm led by Brent D. Payne.

Make sure to subscribe to our video feed or subscribe directly on iTunes to be notified of these updates and download the video in the background. Here is the YouTube version of the feed:

For the original iTunes version, click here.

Search Topics of Discussion:

Please do subscribe on YouTube or subscribe via iTunes or on your favorite RSS reader. Don't forget to comment below with the right answer and good luck!