Microsoft Advertising Automotive Ads For Bing

Microsoft announced a new form of ads on Bing Search under Microsoft Advertising named Automotive Ads. Microsoft said this is currently an "open beta" available to advertisers in the United States (US) and United Kingdom (UK).

These automotive ads are feed-based product ads where you can upload all the attributes of your car inventory. The attributes include the car make, model, year, trim, image, URLs, and more. These cars can then be showcased on Microsoft Bing search results right rail or mainline results and the Bing image results page, as well as on native placements on the Microsoft Audience Network.

Here are screenshots of how they look:

To sign up for the open beta for Automotive Ads, you first need to either reach out to your Microsoft Advertising rep or use this link to request access. Then you need to upload your feed at:

From the top menu, select Tools > Business data > Dynamic data feeds.

Select Upload > Autos > Listing inventory.

Enter the Name and select the feed file to upload.

You can Upload and preview to view your changes or Upload and apply to create the feed.

You can get a list of the required, recommended and optional attributes for your feed in the help center.

As an FYI, Google added automotive ads back in 2016.

Forum discussion at Twitter.