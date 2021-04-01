Google New Label For Local Business Reviews Now Live

Back in December we reported Google was testing a "new" label in the local business reviews for reviews about a month old. Well, that new label seems to be live now in the local reviews for all to see.

I can see it for my own business profile on both desktop and mobile:

@FrancastroKW first notified me of this yesterday but the folks at the Local Search Forums as also seeing this roll out.

I guess Google felt this "new" label worked better for searchers and decided to roll it out to everyone.

