Google New Label For Local Business Reviews Now Live

Apr 1, 2021
Back in December we reported Google was testing a "new" label in the local business reviews for reviews about a month old. Well, that new label seems to be live now in the local reviews for all to see.

I can see it for my own business profile on both desktop and mobile:

@FrancastroKW first notified me of this yesterday but the folks at the Local Search Forums as also seeing this roll out.

I guess Google felt this "new" label worked better for searchers and decided to roll it out to everyone.

Forum discussion at Local Search Forums.

