Microsoft Advertising Automated & Auto-Applied Ad Suggestions

I am surprised I am not seeing more concern (maybe I missed it) with the latest Microsoft Advertising notice that it will automate its ad suggestions and if you do not specifically tell Microsoft within 14 days that you dislike that suggestion, the company will auto-apply it to go in your ad campaign.

Microsoft said "Starting in March 2021, you may see ad suggestions with auto-apply on the Recommendations page. You'll get an email notification from Microsoft Advertising with suggestions for new ads depending on your email preference setting. You'll have 14 days from the notification to review them. After that, the ads will be automatically enabled unless you choose to remove them."

So not only is Microsoft giving you ad suggestions, which I guess makes sense. But now, Microsoft will auto-apply those recommendations if you do nothing.

Here is what it looks like on the on the Recommendations page in the Ads & extensions category for you to review. You can apply, edit, or dismiss them, similar to other regular recommendations.

Microsoft will show you when the auto-live date is for those recommendation on the Recommendations detail page, Microsoft said it will also send you an email notifications:

You can opt-out of automatically applying these ads in your account Settings at any time. Which I suggest you all do now.

Here is where:

Forum discussion at Twitter.