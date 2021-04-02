Daily Search Forum Recap: April 2, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Algorithm Update, Page Experience FAQs, Google News Failures & Less Of A Local Pack
This past weekend we had yet another unconfirmed update from Google Search, this is while we wait for the core update to be released. Google has updated its FAQs document around the core web vitals and page experience update including...
- Google: We Can Recognize & Understand Pagination Through Internal Links
I am still not over losing rel prev/rel next and Google's John Mueller was asked about it on a video hangout from yesterday. In short, John said Google is no longer using this and no longer needs to. Google is now "able to recognize common types of pagination setups on our own," he said.
- Rand Updates Metrics On Zero Click Study; Google, It's Now Your Turn
Rand Fishkin posted on Twitter several updated stats and information around his most recent zero-click search study. There are some interesting tidbits in this update but more importantly, I think if Rand can take the industry feedback and work to update the study, Google can take the industry feedback and share some of its data.
- Google Crawl Budget Can Include All Your Subdomains
Google's John Mueller said when it comes to crawl budget, it is possible that Google may group your subdomains together for crawl budget purposes. John explained "our systems try to figure out which infrastructure belongs together."
- Google: Core Web Vitals Does Not Need To Be Met For Top Stories Inclusion
I covered this the other day but it needs to be pulled out and emphasized as its own story. Google said that pages can be included in the top stories carousel and section even if the core web vitals is not "cleared" or met.
- Google's John Mueller Answers Five SEO Questions In Less Than Two Minutes
Google's John Mueller answered five different SEO related questions in a video less than two minutes long. It is called the SEO Lighting Round video where he answered the following questions.
- I ♡ Google Pie
Here is a photo I found on Instagram of a pie that says "I love Google." This was from the year 2017, so before pandemic pies, but still was a nice gesture.
Other Great Search Forum Threads:
- Weird @googleads bug in their calendar. March 28-31, 2021 have disappeared. No way to click on those dates, you have to enter the dates at the top, manually. #ppc cc @rustybrick https://t.co/Xaun60QkdI, Bill Hartzer on Twitter
- What's up in Search? 2007 edition (ca 7k views) For me, seeing changes flow from one to another feels like not much has changed, but looking at the olden times, everything is so different now. So cool. https://t.co/EMgY5jE, John Mueller on Twitter
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Take the Martech Replacement Survey
- Autobots, roll out! Microsoft launches new Automotive Ads beta and FLOC trials begin; Thursday’s daily brief
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
Industry & Business
- Women in SEO: What Does The Future Look Like?, Botify
- Google says 'not up to us' to dictate how news companies spend its $1 billion, Reuters
Links & Content Marketing
- 6 Content Marketing Trends for 2021 You Should Know, Entrepreneur
Local & Maps
Mobile & Voice
- Google Assistant slow speech speed issue escalated for investigation, Piunika Web
- This Google Assistant-powered Fiat 500 is basically a Pixel Car, Android Police
SEO
- How to Find Low-Competition Keywords for SEO, Ahrefs
- SEO Consulting Services: Accelerate Organic Marketing Success, Conductor
- The Majestic Guide to HTTP code 404, Majestic Blog
PPC
- Choosing the Right Keywords For Your Audience, BrightEdge
- Google Is Retiring tCPA & tROAS: What You Need to Know, WordStream
- New advanced TV insights from Google Ad Manager, Google Blog