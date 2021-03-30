Microsoft To Share More Details On Bing Content Submission API

In October 2019, Fabrice Canel of Microsoft told us about a new content submission API to not feed just URLs to Bing but to feed the content on those URLs (content, images, HTML, etc) to Bing as well. Well, more details about this API are coming next month said Fabrice Canel.

I asked Fabrice about it and he said on Twitter "Bing Content Submission API is still in private beta test." "We will publish documentation online next month and will open it to more sites (still limited access)," he added.

Here are those tweets:

Bing Content Submission API is still in private beta test. We will publish documentation online next month and will open it to more sites (still limited access). — Fabrice Canel (@facan) March 26, 2021

I am excited to see more clearly how this works and report on that to all of you.

