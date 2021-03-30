Google Maps To Improve Curbside Pickup & Delivery Features

Google announced this morning new features to improve Google Maps, including improved curbside pickup and delivery options. Plus, the company announced improvements to indoor live view navigation, air quality data and driving directions that are eco-friendly. But let's focus on the curbside and delivery features here.

Google said it is bringing more information to a stores' Business Profiles on Maps and Search. Specifically it is adding delivery providers, pickup and delivery windows, fees, and order minimums. Google said it is rolling this out on mobile Search starting with Instacart and Albertsons Cos. stores in the U.S., with plans to expand to Maps and other partners.

Here is what it looks like:

Google is also testing a way to improve curbside pickup where you can communicate to the store which parking spot you are parked in. This reminds me a bit of how the Target app works with curbside pickup. Google said it is testing this with Fred Meyer, a division of The Kroger Co., on a pilot in select stores in Portland, Oregon to make grocery pickup easier.

After you place an order for pickup on the store's app, you can add it to Maps. Google will then send you a notification when it's time to leave, and let you share your arrival time with the store. Your ETA is continuously updated, based on location and traffic. This helps the store prioritize your order so it’s ready as soon as you get there. Check in on the Google Maps app, and they’ll bring your order right out for a seamless, fast, no-contact pickup.

Here is what it looks like:

