Google Easter Egg: Ever Given At Suez Canal

If you do a search on Google for [ever given] or [suez canal], you will see a new Google easter egg. You will see boats floating along under the search bar. Yes, this was an easter egg Google made to celebrate when the Ever Given was freed from being stuck and blocking the Suez Canal.

Here is a GIF of it in action:

On March 23rd, while traveling from Tanjung Pelepas, Malaysia to Rotterdam, Netherlands, the ship ran aground in the Suez Canal, blocking it. It remained in place for six days, before salvage crews were able to free it on March 29, 2021.

Here is a satellite image of the ship stuck:

This ship is one of he longest ships out there, with a length overall of 399.94 meters or 1,312 feet. It is simply massive.

