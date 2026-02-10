OpenAI ChatGPT Ads Go Live With User Ad Controls

Feb 10, 2026 - 7:31 am 3 by
Filed Under Other Search Engines

Chatgpt

OpenAI has officially launched ads in ChatGPT yesterday. The company announced, "Today, we’re beginning to test ads in ChatGPT in the U.S. The test will be for logged-in adult users on the Free and Go subscription tiers. Plus, Pro, Business, Enterprise, and Education tiers will not have ads."

Here is a screenshot from OpenAI:

Chatgpt Ads

Advertisers can sign up at openai.com/advertisers.

With this, there is a section where users control their search history, interests, change the personalization settings and delete ads data.

This was spotted earlier by Juozas Kaziukėnas, which I spotted on Marketing O' Clock this week. Juozas shared this screenshot on LinkedIn:

Openai Chatgpt Ad Controls

Juozas added:

This settings panel also reveals that:

  • History tab shows "Ads you view in ChatGPT will appear here."
  • Interests tab shows "As you interact and give feedback on ads, your interests will be saved here." Each ad in ChatGPT has a hide button and separately a report button. (not unlike other ad platforms)
  • The two above data sets can be deleted separately from the rest of ChatGPT data.
  • Ads personalization is optional "When turned off, you’ll still see ads based on your current chat but they may not be as relevant to you." When this is turned on, history and interests data from above is used. Deleting it affects personalization. With personalization off ads are contextual to the conversation.
  • Ads can be further personalized through memory "Use past conversations to make the ads you see more relevant. Your chats and memories are never shared with advertisers." Mine is greyed-out because I have memory disabled on the account.

OpenAI wrote, "You can control the ads you see in ChatGPT, including dismissing ads, sharing feedback, learning how and why you’re being shown a particular ad, deleting your ad data with one tap, and managing ad personalization at any time."

Again, advertisers can sign up at openai.com/advertisers.

Here are more details:

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: February 11, 2026

Feb 11, 2026 - 10:00 am
Bing Search

Bing Webmaster Tools Rolls Out AI Performance Report (With New Design)

Feb 11, 2026 - 7:51 am
Google

Would You Give Google Your ID Numbers To Remove Results About You

Feb 11, 2026 - 7:41 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Clarifies Google's Crawler File Size Limits Doc Again

Feb 11, 2026 - 7:31 am
Google

Google Sign In To Customize Top Stories - Preferred Sources

Feb 11, 2026 - 7:21 am
Google Maps

Google Business Short Names Being Removed From Business Profiles

Feb 11, 2026 - 7:11 am
 
Previous Story: Google AI Mode Tests Citation Icons At Bottom Of Answers
Next Story: Grokipedia Seeing Decline In Google Search Visibility

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2026 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.