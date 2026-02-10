OpenAI has officially launched ads in ChatGPT yesterday. The company announced, "Today, we’re beginning to test ads in ChatGPT in the U.S. The test will be for logged-in adult users on the Free and Go subscription tiers. Plus, Pro, Business, Enterprise, and Education tiers will not have ads."

Here is a screenshot from OpenAI:

Advertisers can sign up at openai.com/advertisers.

With this, there is a section where users control their search history, interests, change the personalization settings and delete ads data.

This was spotted earlier by Juozas Kaziukėnas, which I spotted on Marketing O' Clock this week. Juozas shared this screenshot on LinkedIn:

Juozas added:

This settings panel also reveals that:

History tab shows "Ads you view in ChatGPT will appear here."

Interests tab shows "As you interact and give feedback on ads, your interests will be saved here." Each ad in ChatGPT has a hide button and separately a report button. (not unlike other ad platforms)

The two above data sets can be deleted separately from the rest of ChatGPT data.

Ads personalization is optional "When turned off, you’ll still see ads based on your current chat but they may not be as relevant to you." When this is turned on, history and interests data from above is used. Deleting it affects personalization. With personalization off ads are contextual to the conversation.

Ads can be further personalized through memory "Use past conversations to make the ads you see more relevant. Your chats and memories are never shared with advertisers." Mine is greyed-out because I have memory disabled on the account.

OpenAI wrote, "You can control the ads you see in ChatGPT, including dismissing ads, sharing feedback, learning how and why you’re being shown a particular ad, deleting your ad data with one tap, and managing ad personalization at any time."

